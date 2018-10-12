Cedeno was added to the NLCS roster against the Dodgers.

Keon Broxton was dropped from the active roster after being on the 25-man for the Brewers' series against Colorado. The addition of Cedeno will provide the club with one more southpaw out of the bullpen to match up with the tough left-handed bats in the Dodgers' lineup. Across 14 appearances with Milwaukee this year, Cedeno has allowed just one earned run while striking out six over eight innings of relief.

