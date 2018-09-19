Cedeno tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Cedeno has proven to be a valuable late-August addition for the Brewers, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings over nine appearances while giving up just three hits and posting a 4:1 K:BB. He is operating as the team's No. 2 left-hander out of the bullpen behind Josh Hader.

More News
Our Latest Stories