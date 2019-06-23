Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Belts 17th homer

Grandal went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, RBI-double, two runs and a walk in a 6-5 victory against the Reds on Saturday.

The catcher looked pretty comfortable hitting in the leadoff spot for the first time this season. He smashed a leadoff homer in the first and then clubbed a double in the fourth. It will be interesting to see if the solo homer discourages the Brewers from keeping Grandal at the top of the lineup or if they prefer some power out of the No. 1 spot. Grandal is hitting .274 with a .383 on-base percentage, which makes him an intriguing option to leadoff. He also has 17 homers, 45 RBI, 38 runs and three steals in 237 at-bats.