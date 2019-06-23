Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Belts 17th homer
Grandal went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, RBI-double, two runs and a walk in a 6-5 victory against the Reds on Saturday.
The catcher looked pretty comfortable hitting in the leadoff spot for the first time this season. He smashed a leadoff homer in the first and then clubbed a double in the fourth. It will be interesting to see if the solo homer discourages the Brewers from keeping Grandal at the top of the lineup or if they prefer some power out of the No. 1 spot. Grandal is hitting .274 with a .383 on-base percentage, which makes him an intriguing option to leadoff. He also has 17 homers, 45 RBI, 38 runs and three steals in 237 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.