Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Checks out of lineup

Grandal is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

With the Brewers and Marlins facing a quick turnaround for their series finale, Grandal will receive a routine maintenance day, allowing Manny Pina to pick up a turn behind the dish. Grandal was one of the Brewers' top performers in Wednesday's 8-3 loss, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.