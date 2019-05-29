Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Clubs 11th homer

Grandal went 2-for-4 with a triple and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

The catcher now has 11 homers on the year, with three of them coming in the last six games. Grandal's .268/.373/.512 slash line through 50 games has the 30-year-old on pace for career highs in all three categories over the course of a full season.