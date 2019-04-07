Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs.

Grandal will get the day off Sunday after catching over 370 pitches during the last two games for Milwaukee. The 30-year-old started the season 0-for-11 but is 8-for-15 with five runs scored, a double and a home run in the last four games. Manny Pina will start behind the plate and bat sixth for the Brewers on Sunday.