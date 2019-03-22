Grandal went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBI, two runs, and a walk in Thursday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Grandal faced his former team for the first time and did some damage at the plate. He went just 1-for-9 in three February spring games, but has heated up this month, going 8-for-21 (.381) while also walking nine times. Grandal is set to be the Brewers' regular catcher from Opening Day onward, and he figures to occupy a spot in the middle third of the batting order.