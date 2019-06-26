Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers as leadoff hitter
Grandal went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Mariners.
Grandal led off for the third time in as many starts, responding with his second homer in that span. He now was 18 long balls on the season, putting him on pace to well outdo his career-best mark of 27 in a campaign. He's maintaining a .272/.380/.549 line across 297 plate appearances, and could see a big spike in runs scored if he continues to stick in the leadoff spot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...