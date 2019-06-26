Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers as leadoff hitter

Grandal went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Mariners.

Grandal led off for the third time in as many starts, responding with his second homer in that span. He now was 18 long balls on the season, putting him on pace to well outdo his career-best mark of 27 in a campaign. He's maintaining a .272/.380/.549 line across 297 plate appearances, and could see a big spike in runs scored if he continues to stick in the leadoff spot.

