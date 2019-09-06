Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers in loss

Grandal went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Grandal tied the game at 4-4 with a two-run homer off Jose Quintana. He also walked in the ninth, though the Brewers couldn't complete the comeback. On the season, the 30-year-old catcher has 23 home runs, 66 RBI and 60 runs scored while batting .249/.378/.466.