Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Joins in homer barrage
Grandal went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 13-10 win over the Cubs.
He took Jose Quintana deep in the third inning for his first homer of the season, one of five by Milwaukee hitters on the night. Grandal has started six of eight games so far, and a large workload in a potent Brewers offense should lead to big power numbers for the 30-year-old backstop.
