Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Leading off Saturday

Grandal will bat leadoff in Saturday's game against the Reds.

Grandal has hit anywhere from second to seventh this season. He doesn't have the speed of a traditional leadoff hitter, though his .378 on-base percentage would seem to make him a good fit for the role. It's unclear if Saturday's lineup is a one-game experiment or if it represents the Brewers' future plans, though Lorenzo Cain's poor .253/.312/.357 slash line could mean the team is looking for a permanent change at the top of the lineup.

