Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: On bench for series opener
Grandal is not in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals.
Grandal has been locked in at the plate recently, going 10-for-20 with a trio of homers, six RBI and a 4:2 BB:K in his last six contests (all starts). Manny Pina will check in behind the dish in place of Grandal for Monday's series opener.
