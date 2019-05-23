Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: On hot streak

Grandal went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs, and two walks in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

Grandal can be a bit streaky, but he's on a hot one right now, hitting .289/.431/.605 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 51 plate appearances over 12 games since May 10. Grandal has started every game behind the plate since fellow backstop Manny Pina landed on the injured list May 16.