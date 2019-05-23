Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: On hot streak
Grandal went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs, and two walks in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.
Grandal can be a bit streaky, but he's on a hot one right now, hitting .289/.431/.605 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 51 plate appearances over 12 games since May 10. Grandal has started every game behind the plate since fellow backstop Manny Pina landed on the injured list May 16.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal