Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Rare off day Thursday

Grandal is not in Thursday's lineup against the Padres.

Grandal has been really grinding for Milwaukee, as this represents his first day out of the lineup since Aug. 18. He is hitting .219/.390/.490 with seven home runs, 27 walks and 32 strikeouts in 28 games over that span. Manny Pina will start behind the dish and hit seventh. It would not be surprising if Grandal was in the lineup for each of the final nine games of the season.

