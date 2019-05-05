Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Grandal went 0-for-7 with a walk and a run while catching all 18 innings of Saturday's 4-3 win, so he's more than deserving of a breather in the series finale. Manny Pina will work in a battery with Zach Davies for Sunday's matinee affair.

