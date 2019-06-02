Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Rests in series finale

Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.

Grandal started the last 14 games behind the dish for the Brewers, so it's no surprise to see him get the day off after playing all 13 innings of Saturday's victory. Manny Pina will serve as the catcher for Zach Davies and bat eighth.

More News
Our Latest Stories