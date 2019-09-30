Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Sets career high in homers
Grandal went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Sunday in the Brewers' 4-3 loss to the Rockies in 13 innings.
The home run was Grandal's 28th of the season, establishing a new career high in the category. Grandal was pulled from the contest after four innings, but that was presumably only for rest purposes since the Cardinals were well on their way to securing a win over the Cubs, locking up the National League Central crown in the process. The Brewers were still able to clinch a wild-card spot, so expect Grandal to check in back behind the plate for Tuesday's win-or-go-home matchup with the Nationals. Grandal shouldered one of the heavier workloads among all catchers down the stretch, starting in each of the Brewers' final nine games.
