Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Signs with Brewers
Grandal agreed to a one-year, $18.25 million deal with the Brewers on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Grandal will receive slightly more than the $17.9 million qualifying offer he turned down earlier in the offseason. He was one of the best catchers in the league during the 2018 campaign, hitting .241/.349/.466 with 24 homers and 68 RBI across 140 games for the Dodgers. Look for Grandal to immediately slot in as the Brewers' primary backstop, representing a significant upgrade at the position.
