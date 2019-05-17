Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Smashes homer

Grandal went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks during an 11-3 victory against the Phillies on Thursday.

The 30-year-old catcher had a slow start to this month, but he does have two homers in the last three games. That gives him eight long balls in just 137 at-bats. He is also hitting .263 with 11 extra-base hits, 23 RBI and 22 runs this season.