Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Stays hot with fifth homer
Grandal went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 8-4 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Grandal's third-inning drive off Jack Flaherty lifted the Brewers to a three-run lead, and was the key blow in a five-run frame. The 30-year-old backstop is hitting an impressive .404 in the early going, and has only one game without a base hit this season.
