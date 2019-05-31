Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Stays hot with four-hit game

Grandal went 4-for-6 with a solo home run and a double during Thursday's 11-5 win over the Pirates.

Grandal, who had homered in two of his last three games, added another on a solo shot to right in the third inning. He also lashed a double to center in the fifth, with the pair of extra-base hits pushing his OPS to a formidable .922 for the season. Now up to 12 home runs for the season, Grandal's power and hot hitting have him among the top fantasy catchers going at the moment.