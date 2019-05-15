Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Takes seat Wednesday

Grandal is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies.

With a day game on the docket for Thursday, Grandal will get Wednesday night off while Manny Pina sets up behind the dish. The 30-year-old Grandal has collected hits in four of the past five games (all starts), going 6-for-19 (.316) with a homer and six RBI during that stretch.

