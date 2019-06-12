Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Ties season high with four RBI

Grandal went 3-for-5 with a home run, double, and four RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.

The four RBI ties a season high for Grandal, who is hitting .310/.394/.621 through eight games this month. His .925 OPS on the season leads all National League catchers and slots him in fourth among all catchers who have seen at least 100 plate appearances in 2019.