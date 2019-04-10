Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Wields big stick in slugfest
Grandal went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-8 loss to the Angels.
The catcher is on fire at the plate, putting together a six-game hitting streak during which he's 12-for-22 (.545) with all three of his homers on the year. Grandal has been sitting every third game or so in the early going, but given his current form at the plate he could see a bigger workload in the short term until he cools down.
