Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Works four walks Wednesday

Grandal went 0-for-1 with two runs scored and four walks in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

The 30-year-old was 4-for-9 with a double, a home run and three RBI through the first two games of the series, and the Marlins looked like they wanted no part of him Wednesday and instead pitched to Mike Moustakas, who delivered two homers. Grandal has exploded over the last nine games, going 12-for-34 (.353 average) with five home runs, two doubles, 11 runs scored and nine walks.