The Brewers reassigned Hernandez to minor-league camp Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hernandez was a long shot to make the Brewers' Opening Day roster as a non-roster invitee, and he will officially miss the cut after going 4-for-18 with three RBI during spring training. Hernandez owns a .508 OPS across 221 career plate appearances in the majors, and he will likely serve as organizational depth for the Brewers at Triple-A Nashville.