Gallardo was informed that he will not make the Opening Day roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Gallardo was angling to earn a spot on the team in the bullpen, but the organization decided to go another direction. He will look to latch on with a new club on a minor-league deal in the near future after starting 22 games for the Mariners last season. Over 28 total appearances in 2017, he logged a 5.72 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with a 94:60 K:BB in 130.2 innings. Expect the Brewers to try and find a trade partner over the next couple days, or else the team will release him.