During the Brewers' annual winter fan festival, manager Craig Counsell said Gallardo will compete for a spot in the team's Opening Day starting rotation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Assuming the Brewers don't add any additional pitching help via trade or free agency before the start of the season, Gallardo will get a chance to compete with the likes of Brent Suter, Brandon Woodruff, Junior Guerra and Aaron Wilkerson for one of the team's final two rotation spots. He struggled as a starter over the past two seasons ( 5.84 ERA in 55 starts), so if he's unable to lock down a rotation spot in spring, Gallardo would likely wind up in the bullpen. He posted a 1.69 ERA across 16 innings of relief with the Mariners in 2017.