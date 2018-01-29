Brewers' Yovani Gallardo: In mix for rotation spot
During the Brewers' annual winter fan festival, manager Craig Counsell said Gallardo will compete for a spot in the team's Opening Day starting rotation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Assuming the Brewers don't add any additional pitching help via trade or free agency before the start of the season, Gallardo will get a chance to compete with the likes of Brent Suter, Brandon Woodruff, Junior Guerra and Aaron Wilkerson for one of the team's final two rotation spots. He struggled as a starter over the past two seasons ( 5.84 ERA in 55 starts), so if he's unable to lock down a rotation spot in spring, Gallardo would likely wind up in the bullpen. He posted a 1.69 ERA across 16 innings of relief with the Mariners in 2017.
More News
-
Brewers' Yovani Gallardo: Set to rejoin Brewers•
-
Yovani Gallardo: Heads to free agency•
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Struggles in relief appearance•
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Shifted to bullpen•
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: May be on outs for rotation spot•
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Lasts just three innings against A's•
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...