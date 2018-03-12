Gallardo will be looked at in a relief role for the remainder of spring training, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gallardo was battling for one of the Brewers' final rotation spots in camp, but a 6.75 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 8:8 K:BB across 8.0 innings of Cactus League work prompted the Brewers to shift the 32-year-old to a relief role. He posted a 1.69 ERA over 16 relief innings for the Mariners last season. Gallardo will need to impress throughout the remainder of spring training if he wants to break camp with the Brewers.