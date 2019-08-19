Brewers' Zach Davies: Activated ahead of Monday's start
Davies (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his start Monday against the Cardinals.
His last start was on Aug. 4, so he did not require a rehab assignment. Davies has a 6.23 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 26 innings over five second-half starts.
