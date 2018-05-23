Davies (shoulder) was activated ahead of Thursday's start against the Mets, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Davies had already been confirmed for this start, so the activation was simply a procedural move. He logged a 4.24 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB in 34 innings (six starts) prior to landing on the DL. Brandon Woodruff was optioned to Triple-A as a corresponding move.