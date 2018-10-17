Davies was added to the Brewers' NLCS roster versus the Dodgers, taking the place of Gio Gonzalez (ankle).

Gonzalez suffered the injury during the second inning of Tuesday's contest. Due to his removal from the active roster, Gonzalez will not be eligible to return for the World Series should Milwaukee advance. Davies was left off the postseason roster for the Brewers' first round and the start of the second after compiling a 4.77 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 66 innings (13 starts) this year.