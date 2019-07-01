Davies yielded one run on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out two batters and taking the no-decision in the win over Pittsburgh.

It was a solid outing for Davies who had recorded a 6.20 ER over 24.2 innings this month prior to Sunday's start. The 26-year-old coughed up a run in the first inning but kept the Pirates' bats mostly silent for the rest of the afternoon. He'll carry a 3.24 ERA into a rematch in Pittsburgh on Friday.