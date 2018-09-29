Brewers' Zach Davies: Allows three runs in no-decision against Tigers
Davies didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the Tigers, allowing three runs on five hits over four innings while striking out three.
Detroit jumped on him for all three runs in the first inning, but Davies settled down after that and would have been in line for his third win of the year had he been allowed to come back out and complete one more frame. The right-hander will wrap up the regular season with a 4.77 ERA and 49:21 K:BB over 66 innings, and his role on the Brewers' postseason roster -- whether rounding out the back of the rotation or moving into long relief -- has yet to be determined.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Drops fifth straight decision•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Takes sixth loss•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Sticks in rotation•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Strikes out seven in return from injury•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Recalled ahead of Monday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....