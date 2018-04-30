Davies (2-3) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across 5.2 innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Cubs. He struck out three.

Davies cruised through the early part of the game, allowing just one man past first base through the first four innings. He surrendered an RBI single to opposing pitcher Tyler Chatwood in the fifth before loading the bases and allowing another run before his removal in the sixth. Davies nearly turned in a quality start, but Chatwood pitched a gem of his own and walked away with the victory. Davies has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts and will cake a 4.24 ERA into his next scheduled outing against the Pirates.