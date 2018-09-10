Davies allowed two runs on six hits and one walk across five innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Giants. He struck out two.

Davies allowed a leadoff home run in the first inning before settling down and cruising through the next few frames. He ran into trouble in the fifth, when he allowed a run on two hits and a walk, but he was able to escape with minimal damage done. Davies induced nine groundball outs, which helped offset his lack of swing-and-miss stuff during the outing. He's compiled a 9:2 K:BB across 10 innings since returning from the disabled list and will look to pitch deeper into the game this weekend against the Pirates.