Brewers' Zach Davies: Another rough outing
Davies (7-2) allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against Seattle.
Davies worked through the first two innings without incident. That changed quickly in the third frame, however, when he allowed four consecutive extra-base hits -- capped off by a two-run homer by Ryan Vogelbach. Davies has now allowed at least three earned runs without working more than five innings in each of his last four starts, causing his ERA to spike from 2.20 to 3.34. His reliance on contact -- he's struck out only 57 across 86.1 innings -- make him a volatile option, and he's been on the wrong end of results of late. However, he'll try to get back on track in a positive matchup Sunday against Pittsburgh.
