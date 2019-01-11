Davies agreed to an unspecified one-year deal with the Brewers, avoiding arbitration.

He will have his work cut out for him to hold onto a rotation spot for the entire 2019 season, particularly if he does not improve upon last season's numbers (4.77 ERA, 49 strikeouts in 66 innings). That said, he notched sub-4.00 earned run averages over full seasons in 2016 and 2017, so perhaps he can return to his old form in his age-26 campaign.

