Davies (shoulder) will start a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Davies completed another successful bullpen session Saturday and is now on tap for at least three rehab starts. The Brewers seem to be exercising additional caution as the 25-year-old makes a return from rotator cuff inflammation for the second time in the last month, giving him a likely return date in early July if he avoids any setbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories