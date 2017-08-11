Brewers' Zach Davies: Bludgeoned by singles in loss
Davies (13-6) allowed seven runs (six earned) on a season-worst 11 hits with two walks and three strikeouts over 5.2 innings in Thursday's loss to the Twins.
Davies was victimized by a lot of light contact, as 10 of the hits against him were singles with the lone exception being an Eddie Rosario double. This outing ended a stretch of four consecutive quality starts in which Davies posted a 0.94 ERA despite a 4.11 xFIP, so his luck was due to swing back the other way at some point. The 24-year-old right-hander's ability to induce ground balls at a 48.4 percent rate has allowed him to find success despite a paltry 5.98 K/9, so expect him to bounce back in his next start Wednesday against the Pirates.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Notches 13th of victory Saturday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Takes fifth loss Sunday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Stifles Nationals for 12th win of season•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Sharp in no-decision against Pirates•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Rides offense to 11th win•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Tallies 10th victory Thursday•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...