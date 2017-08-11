Davies (13-6) allowed seven runs (six earned) on a season-worst 11 hits with two walks and three strikeouts over 5.2 innings in Thursday's loss to the Twins.

Davies was victimized by a lot of light contact, as 10 of the hits against him were singles with the lone exception being an Eddie Rosario double. This outing ended a stretch of four consecutive quality starts in which Davies posted a 0.94 ERA despite a 4.11 xFIP, so his luck was due to swing back the other way at some point. The 24-year-old right-hander's ability to induce ground balls at a 48.4 percent rate has allowed him to find success despite a paltry 5.98 K/9, so expect him to bounce back in his next start Wednesday against the Pirates.