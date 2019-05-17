Davies allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk across six innings to earn a victory against the Phillies on Thursday.

Jean Segura hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first, and the Phillies added two unearned runs in the third, but the Brewers responded with nine unanswered to help Davies capture his fifth victory. Because two runs were unearned, he continued his streak of allowing two or fewer earned runs in his first nine starts. He only has 36 strikeouts in 52.2 innings, but behind that streak, he is 5-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 1.18 WHIP this season. Davis is scheduled to pitch next Wednesday against the Reds.