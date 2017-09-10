Davies (17-8) allowed just a single run on seven hits and a walk while striking out six batters through seven innings during Sunday's win over the Cubs.

The 24-year-old righty continues to stymie opposing hitters and has now allowed just five earned runs through 39.1 innings over his past six starts. With 17 wins and a 3.67 ERA for the campaign, Davies has been a strong enough fantasy contributor that owners can settle for his underwhelming 1.33 WHIP and 6.1 K/9. Davies projects to make his next start against Miami at Marlins Park.