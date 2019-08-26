Davies (8-7) allowed four runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The 26-year-old ran into homer trouble again, as he allowed two long balls in a start for the fourth time in his last five outings. During that stretch, which dates back to July 23, he's lost five straight games and posted a 7.77 ERA. The losing streak has dropped him to 8-7, and he now owns a 3.90 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 131.2 innings this season. Davies will attempt to bounce back again Saturday at the Cubs.