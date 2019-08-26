Brewers' Zach Davies: Continues to struggle with homers
Davies (8-7) allowed four runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
The 26-year-old ran into homer trouble again, as he allowed two long balls in a start for the fourth time in his last five outings. During that stretch, which dates back to July 23, he's lost five straight games and posted a 7.77 ERA. The losing streak has dropped him to 8-7, and he now owns a 3.90 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 131.2 innings this season. Davies will attempt to bounce back again Saturday at the Cubs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...