Brewers' Zach Davies: Cruises through seven frames
Davies gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in seven innings Thursday in a no-decision against the Cubs.
He needed just 77 pitches (51 strikes) to cruise through seven frames, but in a crucial close game against the division leaders, manager Craig Counsell understandably opted to pinch hit for Davies in the bottom of the seventh inning. Davies was coming off his shortest and possibly worst start of the year, so this was an impressive outing in a huge game that the Brewers ended up losing in extra innings. He lines up to start Tuesday at home against the Reds and then again on the last day of the regular season in St. Louis.
