Brewers' Zach Davies: Cruises to fourth victory
Davies (4-0) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over 7.2 innings Sunday in a win over the Mets.
Davies turned in yet another stellar outing, surrendering a run in the fifth and the seventh before departing with a 3-2 lead. The 26-year-old right-hander has yet to give up more than two runs in an outing this season and sports a 1.56 ERA with 26 punchouts over 40.1 frames. He'll aim to keep it rolling in his next start Saturday against the Cubs.
