Davies (2-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over four innings while striking out three as the Brewers fell 3-0 to the Pirates.

The right-hander remains winless since coming off the DL at the beginning of September -- in fact, Davies has lost five straight decisions dating back to April 29. He'll get one more chance to notch a victory when he takes his 4.65 ERA to the mound at home Friday against the Tigers.