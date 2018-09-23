Brewers' Zach Davies: Drops fifth straight decision
Davies (2-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over four innings while striking out three as the Brewers fell 3-0 to the Pirates.
The right-hander remains winless since coming off the DL at the beginning of September -- in fact, Davies has lost five straight decisions dating back to April 29. He'll get one more chance to notch a victory when he takes his 4.65 ERA to the mound at home Friday against the Tigers.
