Davies didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Padres, coughing up five runs on nine hits and three walks over 2.2 innings while striking out three.

It was the shortest outing of the season for the right-hander, while the nine hits surrendered was also a new season worst. Davies will take a 3.06 ERA and 53:25 K:BB through 82.1 innings into his next start Tuesday, at home against the Mariners.