Brewers' Zach Davies: Earns first win
Davies (1-0) gave up no earned runs on five hits with two walks while striking out one through 5.2 innings in a win over the Cubs on Sunday.
Although the final line shows no earned runs, an error by Eric Thames in the sixth inning allowed Anthony Rizzo to reach base, and Davies gave up a two-run home run to Willson Contreras that ended his day one out shy of a quality start. Davies now has a 1.69 ERA and a K:BB ratio of 7:6. The right-hander will get his next start Saturday against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
