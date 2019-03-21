Davies will make the Brewers' starting rotation, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers elected to go with a youth movement, sending Chase Anderson to the bullpen. Injuries limited Davies to just 13 starts last year. He finished the campaign with a 4.77 ERA and threw just one inning in the playoffs. The 26-year-old hasn't been particularly good this spring, either, as he's allowed 14 runs in 16 innings with a mediocre 9:7 K:BB, so it's possible his spot is the most at risk among the Brewers' starters.

