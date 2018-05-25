Davies (2-4) took the loss against the Mets on Thursday, giving up four runs on six hits over four innings, striking out two and walking two in the Brewers' 5-0 loss.

Davies (shoulder) was shaky his first start after getting activated off the disabled list, giving up a run in the third inning before getting tagged with three in fifth and exiting the contest after throwing 81 pitches. He now has a 4.74 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP through 38 innings and he'll look to bounce back in his next start, which will come at home against the Cardinals next Tuesday.